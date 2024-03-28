Norwich City vs. Plymouth Argyle live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Championship online
Norwich City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Josh Sargent missed out on the USMNT's Nations League winning roster during the recent international break due to injury. However, he is set to return for Norwich City this week. The Pink Un quoted his manager David Wagner — who also played for the USMNT — saying, "We are expecting him to be part of the matchday squad."
Sargent was initially included in Gregg Berhalter's roster but had to pull out. His replacement, Haji Wright of Coventry City scored twice in the semi-final against Jamaica of the Nations League. Sargent needs to make sure he continues his club form to ensure he gets back in the USMNT squad.
The United States forward has scored 13 times in 18 Championship games this season. Wright's record is not as impressive with 13 goals in 35 matches in the league but at least he has managed to stay fit throughout the campaign.
Norwich are currently sixth in the Championship which is the last playoff spot. They have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games in the division. The Championship is very tight and if Norwich are to slip up then there are Hull City, Coventry and Preston North End who are hot on their heels.
Norwich's opposition Plymouth Argyle are 18th in the division. They are just two points above the relegation zone, so will be vying for a result to help ensure that they do not go back down to League One. Argyle have not been on the best run of form with three losses, one win and one draw in their last five games.
How to watch Norwich City vs. Plymouth Argyle in the Championship
- Date: Friday, Mar. 29
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Norwich, England
- Stadium: Carrow Road
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this Championship match on ESPN+.