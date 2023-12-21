The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history
Christian Pulisic is sure to break into the top 15 most-capped players in USMNT history but for now here are the players with the most appearances for the Stars and Stripes.
1. Cobi Jones, 164 USMNT caps
Cobi Jones is the all-time top appearance maker for the USMNT with 164 caps. He is a veteran of three World Cups which included the Stars and Stripes' run to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup. He also played in the home tournament in 1994.
His club career was spent with Coventry City in the Premier League, with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and in MLS with the LA Galaxy.
Since retiring from the game Jones worked as assistant coach for the Galaxy under Ruud Gullit. He was also director of soccer at the New York Cosmos and is now an owner of Angel City FC.
2. Landon Donovan, 157 caps
Landon Donovan was considered the best ever USMNT player until Christian Pulisic came along. Donovan's international career saw him score 57 goals in 157 games for the Stars and Stripes.
He played in three World Cups for the USMNT scoring five goals. He notably scored the winning goal in a 2010 match against Algeria in the last minute that saw the United States top the group. He was then controversially left out of the 2014 World Cup roster by Jurgen Klinsmann.
His club career was very successful in MLS with the LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes. However, in Europe he struggled in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. Although, he did have two succesful loan spells with Everton in the Premier League.
Since retiring, Donovan has gone into management and was recently with the San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship. However, the club has now shut down.
3. Michael Bradley, 151 caps
Third on this list is Michael Bradley who amassed 151 caps and played in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
Bradley won the Gold Cup twice with the USMNT and was part of the squad that was runners-up in the 2009 Confederations Cup. They beat Spain in the semi-finals but lost 3-2 to Brazil in the final.
During his club career, Bradley won MLS Cup with Toronto FC. He also got to the final of the Copa Italia with AS Roma. He also played for Chievo, Aston Villa, Borussia Monchengladbach, Heerenveen and the New York/New Jersey MetroStars.
Bradley is now a coach under his father Bob at the Norweigan side Stabaek.