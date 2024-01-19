NWSL news: Bahr joins Racing, Phair adds to ACFC's youth, KC hires new president, and more
NWSL news: Natalia Kuikka to start new chapter in Chicago, two re-sign with their respective West Coast clubs
Even though Chicago is heading into the rebuilding season doesn't mean it can cause some chaos along the way for others. Just after letting the public know that her chapter in the Rose City was completed, the Finnish defender Natalia Kuikka signed a three-year contract with the Red Stars. It is a massive boost for Lorne Donaldson's defense which has been decimated this offseason. Sam Coffey, arguably the best defensive midfielder in the NWSL was the only Thorn to collect more tackles plus interceptions than Kuikka in league play during 2023.
Sam Staab and now the 28-year-old full back from Kemi, Finland will be tasked with creating that new identity in front of Alyssa Naeher who was just pelted with shots throughout 2023. The Finn is predominantly a right back, but can move to the center or the left if needed. One would think that due to the three other listed defenders on the roster being center backs, we'll see Kuikka control the back end of a flank. Chicago's socials make it seem that the club is far from being done after agreeing to deals with two new incomings in two consecutive days.
Over in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns locked up two of their most veteran players to one-year extensions. Laura Harvey re-signed its second player this week, coming to terms this time with 33-year-old midfielder Nikki Stanton. The Washington native has been in the league for 10 years, coming to Seattle via a trade prior to the 2022 season.
Stanton has competed in 28 league fixtures for the Reign since her arrival, tallying up two assists, both of which came at Lumen Field last year. Stanton should act as a depth piece, bringing both leadership and stability to a midfield in 2024 that lost two incredibly impactful forces.
Mike Norris and the Thorns made sure that another one of its free agent defenders Meghan Klingenberg was not going to be spending her 2024 elsewhere. Portland could not afford to lose another starting-caliber wing back to free agency. The ex-North Carolina Tar Heel is truly Portland through and through. Klingenberg has been in the Rose City since that wild October trade in 2015 that involved Alex Morgan. She's won it all since. Two NWSL championships. Two NWSL Shields. A Challenge Cup, and an International Champions Cup.
The left back appeared in over 140 games for the Thorns during her career, accumulating a staggering 22 assists. Not once since 2017 have we seen No. 25 in red and black not set up her teammates more than once for a goal throughout a season. The 35-year-old started every league game she played in last season, something she has now done four times in Portland. What we're likely to see in 2024 from Norris is a backline with Reyna Reyes and Klingenberg making up the wings while Kelli Hubly, Isabella Obaze, and potentially Becky Sauerbrunn rotate as the three center backs.