NWSL news: Bahr joins Racing, Phair adds to ACFC's youth, KC hires new president, and more
In today's NWSL news, Colombian international Elexa Bahr pens a deal with Racing Louisville, 16-year-old Casey Phair signs with Angel City, Kansas City Current hire Raven Jemison as new president, and more.
NWSL news: Ex-Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President of Business Operations Raven Jemison becomes the new president of Kansas City Current
Considering the club is entering the year in which it will be operating its own stadium, this move makes a lot of strategic sense. After all, running a football club is a business. In May 2022, KC made Allison Howard its president, now a new era has begun. On Thursday the club appointed a pro in the business of sports, Raven Jemison.
“Raven is a strategic executive with best-in-class training and deep familiarity with the world of sports,” KC Current co-founder and owner Allie Long said. “She is extremely intelligent, driven and someone that people want to follow. We’re all so happy she is coming to Kansas City and excited for what she will do for this club.”
She has over 18 years of experience in professional sports, serving a role in the MLB, NHL, NFL, and most recently in the NBA with the 2021 NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jemison will "oversee all business operations" in this inaugural campaign at CPKC Stadium. The Current are at this moment the third most valuable franchise in the NWSL according to Sportico.