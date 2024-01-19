NWSL news: Bahr joins Racing, Phair adds to ACFC's youth, KC hires new president, and more
In today's NWSL news, Colombian international Elexa Bahr pens a deal with Racing Louisville, 16-year-old Casey Phair signs with Angel City, Kansas City Current hire Raven Jemison as new president, and more.
This is beginning to become the new normal. It doesn't matter if you're under the age of 18 -- if you're talented, any NWSL club is willing to give someone a chance. On Thursday afternoon, ACFC signed its second U-19 player in the last few months, agreeing to a deal with 16-year-old South Korean international Casey Phair for three years through the league's U-18 Entry mechanism.
This past summer, Phair became the youngest player to appear at a Women's World Cup, coming on for the final 13 minutes against Colombia. It occurred just 26 days after she turned 16. Most of us at that age were just trying to finish our chemistry homework due the next night. The youngster went on to start up top for an encounter with Germany, showing to the world that she isn't afraid to compete opposite of some of the best in the women's game.
The display in July and August earned her trials with NJ/NY Gotham FC and ACFC among others. In Olympic qualifying late in 2023, Phair netted a hattrick in a 10-1 triumph over Thailand despite her nation missing out on participation in the Paris Olympics. She'll likely serve as a rotational piece in her first season, learning alongside Alyssa Thompson in the frontline, someone who has been through the adjustment into the NWSL as someone under 20.
The club's general manager Angela Hucles Mangano expressed why bringing Phair in makes sense.
“The talent pool for women's football is expanding, as evidenced by Casey Phair being the youngest player signing for Angel City to date. Her maturity and experience on the world stage in this past Women's World Cup will help her have a smooth transition to the professional ranks," said Hucles Mangano. "We're excited to add depth to our front line and allow Casey an opportunity to grow and develop at Angel City."