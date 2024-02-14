NWSL news: Bay FC snatch Kundananji for record transfer, Moultrie pens extension, Google partnership
- Racheal Kundananji moves from Liga F to Bay FC for world record transfer fee
- Olivia Moultrie inks three-year extension with Portland Thorns FC
- NWSL announces partnership with Google, adding another feather in the league's cap this offseason
NWSL news: Google to team up with NWSL in multi-year partnership with Google Pixel at the center
As part of the mission to raise the bar in women's sports, the NWSL has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the multinational technology company Google. The statement explains that Google Pixel, the company's only smartphone will now be the presenting sponsor of the NWSL Playoffs, Championship, and the official mobile phone partner going forward. This is the seventh "partnership" since November that the NWSL has secured for multiple seasons if you're counting the separate television networks within the media deal as their own entities.
The league along with the tech giant will launch a "Pitchside with Pixel program" through Google's AI camera technology. Per the release, the program will put the power into "the hands of NWSL superfans and professional content creators alike, transforming them into social-first sideline content correspondents." The league's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon provided some good insight into what exactly the mission is for this.
“As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in sports, we are constantly exploring new and dynamic ways to connect fans with the NWSL and our remarkable athletes, especially around the league’s most iconic moments that may not be captured on broadcast or streaming platforms," Haddon stated. "With the support of Google and its cutting-edge technologies, we will continue to capture and share the most exciting and compelling moments of our sport, from kickoff to the NWSL Championship, with fans around the world.”