NWSL news: Bay FC snatch Kundananji for record transfer, Moultrie pens extension, Google partnership
A capped USWNT midfielder at just 18 years young with boundless potential. That's Olivia Moultrie.
After a standout 2022 and 2023, Moultrie, a player who broke boundaries to get into this league has extended her stay with Portland Thorns FC through the 2026 campaign. The U.S. Young Female Player of the Year is now the third midfielder this offseason to agree to a contract with Mike Norris' side through the next three campaigns. The youngster is coming off the heels of a season in which she was one of six Thorns with five or more goal contributions in league play.
Her most memorable moment for the three-time NWSL champions last year came in Cary, North Carolina. Down by a goal with less than 10 to go, Norris' crew needed some magic. Moultrie, who came on in the 67' was up to providing it. The midfielder received a pass from Natalia Kuikka in a condensed area in the middle of the park, took two touches, and before anyone could close her down, she fired a rocket past Casey Murphy from 34 yards out. It was truly an "oh my goodness"-type moment as Jordan Angeli said on the broadcast.
Norris showered the midfielder with praise after the news became official.
“We are really happy and proud to have Olivia commit her future with us at the Thorns. She is a pioneer for what we have seen in recent years, and we are excited to see her commitment to her continued development,” Norris said. “She has a tremendous attitude for growth and winning, and we look forward to seeing her grow into the world-class player we all believe she can be.”
Last season, she saw her most minutes in a Portland shirt, playing a key attacking role in a triangle midfield that included Sam Coffey and Hina Sugita. Add Jessie Fleming into that mix. The dynamism and flexibility of this midfield are through the roof. Portland isn't going anywhere if anyone was wondering. Whatever success it does attain over the next few years, Moultrie is going to be at the core of it.