NWSL news: Bay FC snatch Kundananji for record transfer, Moultrie pens extension, Google partnership
- Racheal Kundananji moves from Liga F to Bay FC for world record transfer fee
- Olivia Moultrie inks three-year extension with Portland Thorns FC
- NWSL announces partnership with Google, adding another feather in the league's cap this offseason
NWSL news: Bay FC continue to make noise, shatter transfer record in women's football to add Zambian international Racheal Kundananji
The outfit from northern California means business. Sure, it hasn't played a match in the NWSL yet, but it is making quite the first impression on the league. On Tuesday afternoon, Bay FC announced the signing of yet another international star. This time it was 23-year-old Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji.
The Zambian standout has moved from Spanish side Madrid CFF for a reported world record transfer fee of €735,000 (+$75,000 possible add-on). Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer was the first to report the transfer fee. BFC has the creativity, and now with the combination of two former prolific goal threats in Liga F, the club has the goals to match. In just 43 league games in Spain, Kundananji found the back of the net on 33 occasions. Don't forget her five assists. It's like the kind of numbers you wish your player on EAFC 24 could rack up consistently.
Last season in the Spanish top flight, the Zambian star finished second in the Golden Boot race, netting eight goals in her final five league games including two against Barcelona. Victor Martín Alba has mostly deployed a 3-5-2 with Kundananji occupying one of the two forward spots oftentimes with Seattle Reign FC loanee Luany on the other. This could be something Albertin Montoya toys with to get his two African goal-scorers on the pitch together.
She isn't a stranger to the flank though, serving, for the most part as a left winger on the international stage at this summer's World Cup. Montoya has so much attacking quality. Seeing where they all line up on the pitch is going to be quite the talking point heading into the season.
The club's Director of Scouting & Strategy, Austin Buchanan, a contributor to a large majority of the unnoticed work to get this done gave his take.
"This is the culmination of a lot of work behind the scenes. Due to the club and ownership group’s continued support and drive to raise the bar across women’s sport, we are able to bring a true young talent like Racheal to the league," Buchanan explained. "After what has been over a year’s worth of work seen come to fruition, I cannot wait to welcome Racheal to Bay FC and the NWSL.”
The deal surpasses Mayra Ramirez's move from Levante to Chelsea in late January for a rumored €450,000 plus add-ons. It also blows the largest transfer to the NWSL out of the water, ironically beating out her new teammate, Scarlett Camberos' move to the league. Kundananji locked up her place long-term with one of the NWSL's expansion outfits, agreeing to a four-year contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year. She is set to become one of the highest-paid players in the league with the agreement reported to be "$2 million cumulative" per multiple sources.