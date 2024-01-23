NWSL news: Flint sent to Louisville, Sinclair returns to Thorns, Stevens joins lethal Gotham attack, and more
Even with this week marking the start of pre-season, the player movement continues. In today's NWSL news, Taylor Flint (Kornieck) moved to Racing in shock trade, Sinclair stayed in Portland, Stevens joined Gotham's attack, and more.
NWSL news: Legendary Canadian international Christine Sinclair stays in Portland for another year while Ella Stevens departs the Windy City for the Big Apple
This seemed only a matter of time. Even though she announced retirement from international football, there was still an ambition to continue competing at the club level. On Monday afternoon, one of the greatest goal-scorers of this generation, male or female, Christine Sinclair put pen to paper on a new one-year deal to remain with Portland Thorns FC.
Portland's sideline leader Mike Norris spoke on the news, stating, "To get the "GOAT" back in a Thorns jersey for 2024 is fantastic news. To have Sinc’s experience, qualities and presence is vital for our roster, in both her impact on the field as well as the example she sets for others on a daily basis. She is a key piece of the identity of the Thorns and what it means to represent for Portland, Soccer City, USA.”
The Canadian has been with Portland since the very beginning in this league, netting 62 goals in over 170 appearances across league play. She's helped lift the NWSL title on three occasions, the NWSL Shield twice, and was named to the NWSL's XI Second Team twice. Last season in 15 starts across all competitions, Sinclair contributed to five goals for the eighth campaign running.
On the east coast, NJ/NY Gotham FC still hasn't called it quits on adding more assets. Ex-Chicago Red Stars forward Ella Stevens signed a two-year deal to join the defending champions with an option for a third. The 26-year-old was Chicago's fourth selection of the 2020 NWSL Draft. In four years in the Windy City, Stevens accumulated 11 goal contributions including eight goals in her final two seasons in the mid-west.
We are excited to have a player with Ella’s skill set and quality join the club," Gotham FC's General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West said regarding the incoming. "Ella adds another layer of depth to our frontline, and we are excited to see her grow and thrive at Gotham.”
She was one of just two players along with Bianca St Georges to find the back of the net at least four times in the league in 2023 for the Red Stars. With the kind of service the forward will likely get in this ultra-talented side, Stevens could be looking at a career year on the East Coast. The Duke product will be inserted right into one of the most potent attacking groups in the NWSL which recently lost Ifeoma Onumonu to Utah Royals. That depth in attack is essential, especially considering the amount of internationals this team has. Like Lynn Williams, Stevens is persistent in defense while knowing when the time is right to take someone on in the final third.