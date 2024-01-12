NWSL news: Fox finally announced as Arsenal player, Gautrat dealt to Pride, Hammond and Balcer re-sign, and more
In today's NWSL news, Emily Fox finally was announced as Arsenal Women's newest player, Morgan Gautrat was shipped to Orlando, Madison Hammond and Bethany Balcer agreed to extensions with their clubs, and more.
NWSL news: USWNT defender Emily Fox at last declared a Gunner, ending her spell at North Carolina Courage
It's been a long time coming. Some would say this was the worst-kept secret in women's football. She was written in as a member of the north Londoners weeks ago. On Thursday morning, it was all made public as Emily Fox was finally announced as a new Arsenal player. The fullback moved to north London on a free transfer after spending three seasons in the NWSL with Racing Louisville FC, and most recently North Carolina Courage. She was selected by Racing with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, finishing in the top 30 out of all NWSL players in pass completion percentage over the past two seasons.
Fox, one of the USWNT's standouts at the last World Cup is as elite as fullbacks come in today's game. AFC's new No. 2 will slot into the spot on the roster that was left by Noelle Maritz, who departed for Aston Villa a few days ago. She'll provide incredible competition for both Katie McCabe and Steph Catley as Arsenal look to oust Chelsea from its throne at the top of the WSL.
The 25-year-old teams up once again with her college teammates at the University of North Carolina, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy. Fox was a valuable piece to Sean Nahas' re-invention of the Courage, not only serving as a reliable threat in distribution but demonstrating an ability to break lines through progressive carrying. NC recently brought in Bianca St Georges, another wide player who has shown she can contribute to the goal tally while still being able to do the work on the defensive end. Here's what the USWNT star said after inking a deal:
“It feels amazing to have signed here,” Fox said. “When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organization, I think of family. I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women’s game. It’s a huge honor to get the opportunity to represent this club and I’m excited to get started and play in front of our supporters.”
NWSL news: Morgan Gautrat sent to Orlando Pride after just one injury-plagued campaign with Kansas City Current
Seb Hines and the Orlando Pride flew under the radar last season, just barely missing out on a top-six seed. With the goal of breaking through in mind, the Florida outfit dealt for the two-time Women's World Cup-winning midfielder Morgan Gautrat. Orlando also receives $50,000 in Allocation Money in exchange for a 2024 international roster spot for Kansas City. The Georgia native returns to the state in which she played U-12 to U-19 football. The experienced midfielder moved to Kansas City last offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Current after spending six years in Chicago.
Unfortunately, the past two campaigns at the professional level have not gone exactly the way the four-time NWSL Team of the Month member would have wanted. The two-time MAC Hermann Trophy winner has only played in 14 games over the past two campaigns across all competitions following a stellar 2021 in the Windy City. Injuries have hampered the midfielder's progress. It kept her out of the KC starting XI for the first two months of last season.
Despite her limited contributions to the Current, it does seem surprising how little the Pride gave up to lock up one year of the ex-No. 1 pick. 2024 will be a "prove-it" season for Gautrat as she looks to remind the league of what was at the forefront throughout 2021. Even if this doesn't work out, the midfield has been a key focus for the club this offseason. Orlando has added three Brazilian midfielders since December 13.
Her talent isn't the question, it's more about if she can stay on the pitch for an extended period of time. The 30-year-old will add some calmness and valuable leadership in the middle of the park in addition to being able to disrupt the opponent's build-up play. She'll likely slot into the No. 6 role for the Pride, a position that was left vacant when Mikayla Cluff returned to her home state of Utah. Don't count her out on playing out wide either, her versatility could be something Hines utilizes.