NWSL news: Fox finally announced as Arsenal player, Gautrat dealt to Pride, Hammond and Balcer re-sign, and more
In today's NWSL news, Emily Fox finally was announced as Arsenal Women's newest player, Morgan Gautrat was shipped to Orlando, Madison Hammond and Bethany Balcer agreed to extensions with their clubs, and more.
NWSL news: Madison Hammond and Bethany Balcer re-sign with respective clubs while Brittany Ratcliffe agrees to three-year deal to join Washington Spirit
Two West Coast outfits made sure that two of their regulars from last season remained in their respective homes. Defensive midfielder Madison Hammond penned a two-year deal to remain in L.A. while forward Bethany Balcer did the same to stick around in Seattle. Hammond returns to Angel City FC after competing in 25 contests in all competitions in her second season in Los Angeles. The ex-Reign player broke out last season, blossoming into a dependable player to put alongside French international Amandine Henry. She was one of just two non-goalkeepers on ACFC with an 80 percent or better pass accuracy in the regular season.
Balcer has been in Washington since 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent, becoming the first NAIA player to sign a contract in the NWSL. The Michigan native has found the back of the net at least six times in each regular season since. In 2023, Balcer was the only other Reign player outside of Megan Rapinoe to contribute to seven or more goals in league play. From crosses, her headers are straight-up lethal. Nobody has been as clinical at the club as No. 8 over the last four seasons.
The Washington Spirit just kept it rolling on Thursday. Just a day after confirming the arrival of USWNT defender Casey Krueger, the club signed ex-NC Courage forward Brittany Ratcliffe to a three-year contract (fellow NWSL writer Oliver Hunt called it). Ratcliffe heads north, becoming an asset to a club that is just under two and a half hours away from where she played her collegiate football. One of the attackers on NC's 2023 Challenge Cup winning team spoke on the move to Washington:
“I’ve always admired the professionalism of the Spirit organization and it’s been cool to see Michele Kang and the club do great things for the players both on and off the field,” said Ratcliffe. "The DC area has always held a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to be a part of the community, meet the amazing fans, and most importantly, represent the Washington Spirit!"
The forward has been in NC since 2021, netting three goals in 30 regular season fixtures. Last season under Nahas, Ratcliffe scored goals in back-to-back contests in the Challenge Cup from the left wing. In total, NC's now former No. 27 found the back of the net three times in that competition including the finish that sparked a road comeback at Audi Field last June.
NWSL news: Chicago and Angel City continue the trend of coaching staff hires across the league
Prior to the NWSL Draft, numerous clubs are putting the final touches on establishing the coaching staffs that will serve as the leaders to begin the 2024 season. Angel City made public the promotion of Eleri Earnshaw from just an assistant to the first assistant coach behind Becky Tweed. The L.A. outfit also hired the former KC Current assistant Lee Nguyen to the same role.
Nguyen was a mainstay in the New England Revolution's attacking midfield for six seasons from 2012-2018. Earnshaw is an ex-Welsh international who began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at LIU Brooklyn in 2008. Both will add to Tweed's staff which already includes Technical Assistant Coach Mykell Bates.
In support of Lorne Donaldson in his first go around in the NWSL, Chicago Red Stars added the former New Mexico United first assistant Masaki Hemmi. He is set to meet up with the entire Chicago staff at Friday's NWSL Draft. Hemmi is commonly known as "Mac" per his old club in Albuquerque. The Tokyo native kicked off his coaching career with Real Colorado, the youth club that Donaldson began himself in 1997. The 37-year-old worked with players from U-12 to U-19 during his six-year stint there. That experience working alongside the current Chicago leader and overseas in Japan will be incredibly useful for a team currently in a rebuild.