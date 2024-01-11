NWSL news: Krueger officially joins the Spirit, Van Egmond returns to the Wave, teams announce coaching staff
In today's NWSL news, Casey Krueger signs with the Washington Spirit, Emily Van Egmond re-signs with the San Diego Wave, and more.
By Oliver Hunt
With the NWSL draft just a few days away, teams are looking to lock down their preseason rosters and secure their staff for the rapidly approaching 2024 season. Free agency this year has ramped up to an exciting level like never before, with teams competing against each other to attract new talent. It feels like everyday is a huge news day as clubs attempt to out-sign and out-announce each other. Here are the highlights from Wednesday, Jan. 10.
Free Agent Casey Krueger signs with the Washington Spirit
The Washington Spirit kicked off the news cycle today, signing free agent Casey Krueger to a three-year deal, keeping her in DC until 2026. Krueger was previously with the Chicago Red Stars, having been with the team since 2016. She was drafted as the fifth pick overall in 2013 to the Boston Breakers but didn’t play her rookie or sophomore season due to injury.
Krueger is widely considered one of the best one-on-one defenders in the league and is responsible for sending in some of the most incredible crosses for assists into the box. She started twenty matches for the Red Stars last season and got two assists during regular season play. During the Red Star’s challenge cup run, she got three assists in a single game, becoming the first player to do so. Krueger also has 42 caps and 4 assists with the USWNT and appeared on the 2020 Olympic roster.
The Washington Spirit, who finished in a disappointing eighth place last season, are in desperate need of a defense, which makes this a great first free-agency move for them. While they were unable to secure other high-profile defensive free agents (Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett), Krueger gives the Spirit a great base to start reconstructing their backline. Between her and Sam Staab, everyone should be a little more scared of Washington on the wings this season.
Before letting the timeline rest from a very full news day, the Spirit also teased additional signing news to come later by dropping a teaser video featuring a notably orange ribbon tied into a bow. Some fans have speculated that this is a nod to Australian Hayley Raso returning to the league, but more likely it’s North Carolina Courage free agent Brittany Ratcliffe, another player well known for wearing a ribbon in her hair.
Emily Van Egmond and Kristen Wright re-sign with their previous clubs
Long-time Matilada’s star Emily Van Egmond re-signed with the San Diego Wave today, taking another free agent off the board. Van Egmond has been with the club since their inaugural season, and will be sticking around for two more deals, signing a new contract until 2025. The Australian international has 35 appearances for the Wave, during which she has logged two assists. A veteran midfielder, Van Egmond has played over 230 professional games in her career so far and in 2021 she became the eighth Matilda to reach 100 caps for her country. She featured on their squad during their historic World Cup run this previous summer, and is a stalwart of the Australian core. San Diego fans will be relieved to see her sticking around.
Kirsten Wright, previously Kirsten Davis before her marriage over the winter break, re-signed with Racing Louisville for three more years in purple. Racing had already exercised Wright’s 2024 option in the Fall, but this deal ties the forward to a more long-term role at the up and coming club. Wright has been with Racing since drafted by them in 2021, and has played a pivotal role in their front line. She scored the game-winner in their 2023 Challenge Cup, sending Racing into their first final. Head coach Bev Yanez had the following to say about continuing to work with Wright.
“She always wants to learn and enhance her game in any aspect," said head coach Bev Yanez, h/t th team's official website. "She is always willing to put in the defensive work that is asked of her as a striker. She has an ability to get pressure on the ball to help make things predictable as a 9 and then offer an option quickly offensively to create. I’m looking forward to continuing to support her growth.”
Players announce they will not be returning to their current clubs
Dani Weatherholt of Angel City and Giovanna DeMarco of the San Deigo Wave were both thanked by their clubs today on social media, signaling that they will not be returning to their California clubs for the 2024 season. The North Carolina Courage also thanked Danish star Rikke Madsen this week, stating that she would not be returning to the United States for the 2024 season.
Demarco was acquired by the Wave in the 2023 draft, having had an impressive collegiate career with Wake Forest including eleven goals and seven assists. She only appeared in two Challenge Cup matches for the Wave last year and was expected to be under contract for the 2024 season again. So far there has been no word of where Demarco will be landing next.
Dani Weatherholt, an unrestricted free agent this year, was thanked by Angel City for her time with the club, signaling her departure from LA. Weatherholt was drafted by the Orlando Pride in 2016, before spending a year with the Reign and getting selected by Angel City in the 2022 expansion draft. She played 21 matches for Angel City in 2023, helping them to their first-ever playoff berth. Weatherholt has not confirmed where she will sign yet, but key clubs that need a midfield include the North Carolina Courage, the Seattle Reign, and the Chicago Red Stars.
The Courage announced the departure of Denmark national team player Rikke Madsen as well, stating she would not be playing in the United States in 2024. Madsen has been with the Courage since 2022, appearing in 17 games last season and logging one goal and one assist. She was included in Denmark’s 2023 World Cup squad.
Clubs and networks lock down additional staff for the 2024 season
The Portland Thorns hired previous Houston Dash interim head coach Sarah Lowdon today to join head coach Mike Norris as an assistant coach in the Rose City. Houston has been through a few bits of coaching turmoil the past two years, and Lowdon served as the interim head coach in both instances, including during 2022 when the Dash historically made playoffs for the first time. Lowdon is also the youngest woman to hold a USSF pro coaching license.
The Kansas City Current announced additional coaching staff today to make up the rest of head coach Vlatko Andonvoski’s team. Notably, the previous head coach of Angel City, Freya Coombe, joins the Current as an assistant coach. Angel City parted ways with Coombe halfway through the 2023 season when the club was sitting in 11th place with six losses and just two wins so far. The other members of Andonovski’s staff include Milan Ivanovic, Lucas Rodriguez, and Ljupčo 'Raki' Kmetovski.
Just a few months after retiring as an NWSL Champion, Ali Krieger is back in the game. Krieger joins CBS as an in-studio analyst. Krieger will make her first on-air appearance on January 11th on CBS’ Golazo network. She’s also confirmed to be part of the CBS team for the Concacaf W Gold Cup in February which will feature 6 international teams including her former side, the USWNT.