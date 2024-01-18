NWSL news: Kansas City and Houston make a blockbuster trade, King re-signs with the Reign, and more
It was another day of NWSL trades and signings as teams gear up for the beginning of preseason in about a week. The Current and the Dash switch attackers, the Courage bolster their defense with a German international, and Tziarra King stays with the Reign.
By Oliver Hunt
Tziarra King re-signs with the Reign after being a restricted free agent
Seattle has been struggling with big signings lately, but they have locked down some stability for the upcoming season that fans will be excited about. Tziarra King has signed a one-year contract with the Reign, keeping her in Seattle through the 2024 season. Part of the Reign’s strength in the past has been having a strong bench, and they keep that strength by resigning King.
While not a frequent starter, King is a great player to have on your bench to come in for the second half of a match or be a game-changer in the last fifteen minutes. She did start all five matches of the Challenge Cup for the Reign this past year, a Challenge Cup run that broke records for the most clean sheets, and saw the Reign finish six points ahead of every other team in the Western division.
King has been with the Reign for three seasons, and she’s made a total of 56 appearances for the club across all competitions during that time. The Reign have lost several proficient goalscorers already in the offseason such as Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, and Elyse Bennett. Having a reliable forward with lots of experience will be very helpful to anchor their frontline.