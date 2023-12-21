NWSL news: Kgatlana departs Racing for Tigres, McCaskill joins Wave, Mewis reported to be moving to West Ham
- Thembi Kgatlana moves to Mexico from Kentucky for massive transfer fee
- Midfielder Savannah McCaskill transfers to one of Angel City FC's in-state rivals
- Kristie Mewis reportedly set to leave Gotham for West Ham United
NWSL news: Savannah McCaskill inks three-year contract with San Diego Wave after two seasons with ACFC
The SoCal rivalry just got a little more spicy, if it wasn't already. Attacking midfielder Savannah McCaskill has officially made the move down the I-5, trading the City of Angels for the Wave(s) in San Diego. McCaskill penned a three-year deal with the club she used to call a rival.
The South Carolina native was at the center of the growth Angel City FC has experienced since joining the league in 2022. She was dealt to southern California ahead of that inaugural season for the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and $25,000 in allocation money.
ACFC's now ex-No. 9 has been a part of two expansion sides, helping establish the foundation that each has continued to build on each campaign. In 2023, McCaskill started in every regular season match, playing a part in seven goals, good for second on the team behind Scottish international Claire Emslie. For the most part, the midfielder served as the No. 10, conducting the attack with her passing and work ethic on and off the ball.
McCaskill's 2023 performance earned her a spot on the NWSL Best XI second team alongside her now teammate Alex Morgan. Talk about attacking prowess. Casey Stoney has it in bunches. Morgan, McCaskill, Jaedyn Shaw, and promising 16-year-old Melanie Barcenas. That's not even close to the end of the list. SD means business. An NWSL Shield should act as the launching pad for the success this club seeks to obtain in the near future.