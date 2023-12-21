NWSL news: Kgatlana departs Racing for Tigres, McCaskill joins Wave, Mewis reported to be moving to West Ham
- Thembi Kgatlana moves to Mexico from Kentucky for massive transfer fee
- Midfielder Savannah McCaskill transfers to one of Angel City FC's in-state rivals
- Kristie Mewis reportedly set to leave Gotham for West Ham United
Kristie Mewis is off to join her fiancé, Sam Kerr in London. With the recent engagement, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the two said farewell to long distance. She has to really love Kerr to make the move that was reported by The Athletic's Meg Linehan and Charlotte Harpur. Mewis is reportedly set to head to West Ham United, a club amid a relegation fight in the Women's Super League.
Per the report, an official announcement "is expected later this week." The 32-year-old midfielder has been a part of six NWSL teams throughout her career, lifting both the NWSL Challenge Cup in Houston and a league title in New Jersey/New York. This will not be Mewis' first rodeo in Europe. She competed for Bayern Munich on loan in 2015/16, making it out for 11 outings in total according to FotMob.
The East Londoners sit in 11th place in the WSL at the moment, ahead of only newly promoted side Bristol City. Gotham's now former No. 19 is by all accounts going to be the Irons' first signing of the January window. They'll need her services desperately with WHU holding the top spot for the fewest goals scored in the WSL so far this campaign. The defending champions look to already be on the move to bring in midfielders with Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, and Crystal Dunn in "advanced talks" per The Athletic.