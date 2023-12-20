NWSL news: 3 U.S. stars in talks with Gotham, New Year's celebration to include champs, Expansion draft disapproval
- Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, and Tierna Davidson in "advanced talks" with Gotham per sources
- Three Gotham stars to lead NYC's New Year's Eve countdown in Times Square
- Alex Morgan makes her opinion known on NWSL Expansion Draft
NWSL news: NJ/NY Gotham FC in discussion with three USWNT stars, making its ambition of a repeat known
Juan Carlos Amoros and NJ/NY Gotham FC are attempting to add even more firepower to a squad that just lifted its first-ever title in November. Yael Averbuch is not messing around one bit. Records take a dip when complacency creeps in. The northeast outfit is making moves with the intention of letting the world know this club is not a "one-hit wonder."
According to a report by The Athletic's Meg Linehan, USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett are in "advanced discussions to sign with Gotham" during this free agency period. As of the time of writing, no paperwork has been signed. Hours later, Jenna Tonelli of The Equalizer released the news that Chicago Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson is in those same talks as Lavelle and Sonnett. If you're keeping count, that's the fourth USWNT player Gotham has been linked to this offseason. All of them have at least 50 caps for the national team.
Davidson makes a whole lot of sense who has already lost two center backs this offseason due to retirement and a trade. Sonnett and Lavelle just lost to Gotham in the NWSL Championship, potentially moving to their fifth and fourth league team respectively. Who knows what formation Amaros may deploy, but the two free agents will create a loaded midfield that already includes Yazmeen Ryan, Nealy Martin, and Kristie Mewis.
NWSL news: NWSL champions will lead the countdown to 2024 at Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration in New York City
Gotham is making even more headlines, only this time, it is outside of free agency. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, and Margaret Purce will be official special guests of the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City.
The announcement was made public by Times Square Alliance in partnership with Countdown Entertainment. All three NWSL champions will be alongside Eric Adams, the mayor of NYC as the group pushes the button to begin to the descent of the New Year's Ball. In a city that is constantly producing winners (maybe not lately in most sports), it is encouraging to see the recognition of what this Gotham side did in 2023.
You can now use these three icons' names in the same sentence as Muhammad Ali, Lady Gaga, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, and Sonya Sotomayor. As of Dec. 31, add Krieger, O'Hara, and Purce to that list of "official special guests" that have been at the always popular NYC New Year's festivities.
NWSL news: Alex Morgan joins the list of people making their opinions public on the NWSL Expansion Draft
It is becoming more evident by the day that the expansion draft needs to be tossed in the bin, as our friends across the pond would say. Not only does Utah Royals FC have just one player still on its roster from last Friday night, but numerous coaches and players have let the league know this is not the way to do things.
One of the latest is USWNT and San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan. On Monday afternoon, ex-Wave attacker Rachel Hill posted an emotional farewell to SD on social media after being selected by Bay FC in the expansion draft. Morgan reposted it, writing some passionate words we all hope the NWSL reads.
"The NWSL expansion draft should not exist. Period. If you reach free agency and choose the club and city you want to play for, you deserve the opportunity to see that through. It was torture watching the expansion draft, really."
Taking into consideration the well-being of the players is essential to the success of the league. This draft fails to do that. Kelly Cousins put it best, "We’re a week away from Christmas, and now they might have to move to the other side of the country.” If this is a league that is attempting to take even more steps forward, this process that comes along with expansion needs to go.