NWSL News: Sam Mewis announces retirement, 2024 Challenge Cup details, Kiki Pickett leaving Courage Country
The NWSL news cycle was dominated by the news of Sam Mewis’ retirement. But details were also released regarding the new 2024 Challenge Cup taking home between Gotham and the San Diego Wave. Here’s all the NWSL news with many teams set to start preseason training.
By Oliver Hunt
Kiki Pickett announces she’s leaving Courage Country
Slipping almost under the radar at the end of the day, free agent Kiki Pickett announced she was not going to return to the North Carolina Courage for the upcoming season. The defender was acquired by the Courage in 2022 and has since made 22 appearances for them across all competitions with a high success rate for winning tackles and creating chances.
There’s no news so far of where Pickett might be headed, but there’s no shortage of teams looking for quality defenders. She could find her home with the Washington Spirit, the Chicago Red Stars, or even return to the Kansas City Current, where she was drafted in 2021 as the fourth overall pick. A native of California and a Stanford Cardinal, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see Pickett sign with the Bay either. But, I think the Houston Dash would be a great place for Pickett considering they have lost a defensive powerhouse in Caprice Dydasco.