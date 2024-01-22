NWSL News: Sam Mewis announces retirement, 2024 Challenge Cup details, Kiki Pickett leaving Courage Country
The NWSL news cycle was dominated by the news of Sam Mewis’ retirement. But details were also released regarding the new 2024 Challenge Cup taking home between Gotham and the San Diego Wave. Here’s all the NWSL news with many teams set to start preseason training.
By Oliver Hunt
NWSL 2024 Challenge Cup details released
The NWSL 2024 Challenge Cup has finally been given a time and place. The new format for the cup is a single match to kick off the season, allowing a team to earn another title and bragging rights right off the bat. The Challenge Cup will pit the reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC, against the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the San Diego Wave.
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed that the match will kick off the NWSL season on March 15 at 8 p.m. EST. Gotham will host the match at Red Bull Arena, and the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime, one of the league’s new media partners for the 2024 season.