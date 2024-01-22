NWSL News: Sam Mewis announces retirement, 2024 Challenge Cup details, Kiki Pickett leaving Courage Country
The NWSL news cycle was dominated by the news of Sam Mewis’ retirement. But details were also released regarding the new 2024 Challenge Cup taking home between Gotham and the San Diego Wave. Here’s all the NWSL news with many teams set to start preseason training.
By Oliver Hunt
NWSL news: Sam Mewis announces retirement from playing
If you were online at all last week in the women’s soccer sphere, you probably are already aware of the unfortunate news I’m sadly relaying to you. Sam Mewis, one of the most decorated athletes in US Soccer history, has announced her retirement from playing today. Mewis is 31 years old and retires due to a knee injury that has been on and off for years. In her statement, Mewis expressed that her knee was unable to “tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires.”
The USWNT midfielder has been missing from field play for just over two years now, but even that break from play could never erase Mewis’ contributions to the beautiful game from the soccer community. Mewis is a World Cup winner with the USWNT in 2019, and her contributions in the midfield were pivotal to their success in that tournament.
It’s not an understatement to wager they wouldn’t have been able to win it without her. She helped them to bronze at the 2020 Olympics and scored 24 goals internationally with 83 US appearances under her belt. Mewis was deservedly 2020 US Female Player of the Year. She was also integral to their fight for equal pay, serving with the USWNT Players Association in 2022 as Vice President and Treasurer, helping them sign their historic CBA with US Soccer.
She found success both in domestic club play and abroad, winning the NWSL championship and the Shield three times each. She played a season with Manchester City alongside US teammate Rose Lavelle and helped them lift the FA Cup in 2020, making the duo just two of four American players to ever lift that trophy. During her collegiate career, she led the UCLA Bruins to their first-ever NCAA Championship title in 2013.
In short, Sam Mewis equates success. It follows her wherever she goes, and she’s a once-in-a-generation kind of talent, and all those who have played with her will attest to that. At the announcement of her retirement, support poured in from players around the globe. Sam Kerr, Chloe Kelly, Megan Rapinoe, Debinha, Janine Beckie, and more expressed their gratitude to Sam, a true legend who changed the game forever.
Thankfully, Mewis won’t be leaving the game for good. Instead, she announced that she will become the Editor in Chief of The Women’s Game, a new installment it the Men In Blazers network focused on growing the global recognition of women’s soccer.