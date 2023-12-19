NWSL news: Sanchez stays in H-Town, Giráldez linked with Spirit, Nahas pens extension with NC, and more
- Maria Sanchez becomes the highest-paid player in NWSL
- Jonatan Giráldez heavily linked to Washington after announcing Barcelona departure
- Sean Nahas agrees to remain with Courage for three more years
- Ellie Jean dealt to Racing Louisville after trade to Bay FC
- Current defender Addisyn Merrick agrees to two-year deal with Royals
NWSL news: Bay FC send center back Ellie Jean to Louisville for allocation money
Less than 10 days after being sent from the defending champions NJ/NY Gotham FC to northern California, Ellie Jean was dealt again. The center back was traded to Racing Louisville for $40,000 in allocation money. The Tennessee native will now be just four hours via car from her hometown of Chattanooga. The 2023 NWSL champion started in 16 of the 21 contests across all competitions for Gotham last season per FBref, mostly slotting right alongside Ali Krieger.
Jean joins a defense anchored by the veteran Abby Erceg, most likely slotting in alongside Julia Lester as the No. 2 center back as of now. Only Jane Campbell played more minutes in the league last season than Erceg, so a move for Jean has to be with the thought of taking a little pressure off a player that just turned 34. Racing, who recently lost one of its most dynamic playmakers Paige Monaghan to the expansion draft will surely be looking at the market for wingers following this move.
NWSL news: Addisyn Merrick joins Royals from Kansas City Current for two seasons
The movement of defenders in the middle of the country did not stop with Jean. Addisyn Merrick, who was one of two restricted free agents on the Kansas City Current roster has penned to a two-year contract with new expansion side Utah Royals FC. Since being dealt to KC in June of 2022 from Louisville, Merrick has competed in 27 regular season fixtures, starting in 12 of them via FBref.
Amy Rodriguez now has a side made up of 14 players. Prior to this signing, URFC had just one center back, Kaleigh Riehl, now it has a full back line. She'll link up with ex-Kanas City teammate Kate Del Fava, who was shipped to the Royals for expansion protection. Most of the time, Merrick was positioned on the same side as Del Fava within a back five that looked more like a back three in possession.