NWSL news: Sanchez stays in H-Town, Giráldez linked with Spirit, Nahas pens extension with NC, and more
- Maria Sanchez becomes the highest-paid player in NWSL
- Jonatan Giráldez heavily linked to Washington after announcing Barcelona departure
- Sean Nahas agrees to remain with Courage for three more years
- Ellie Jean dealt to Racing Louisville after trade to Bay FC
- Current defender Addisyn Merrick agrees to two-year deal with Royals
NWSL news: Winger Maria Sanchez signs massive deal worth nearly $1.5 million to remain with Dash over three years with an option for a fourth
The story of 27-year-old Mexican international Maria Sanchez is quite incredible. The face of the Houston Dash never competed at a club soccer level growing up in Idaho. That resulted in just one university giving up a shot. From that, the left-winger has become one of the most elite attacking players in the NWSL.
Alex Singer made sure that this special talent wasn't going to take her talents elsewhere. Otherwise known as "La Bombi" for her explosive play on the pitch going forward has officially inked a three-year deal with a mutual option for a fourth. According to The Equalizer, the agreement is the largest contract in the history of the league, worth close to $1.5 million in total. That includes guaranteed money and bonuses in addition to the option that will no doubt be used. The contract breaks the record previously set by the Spirit when they extended Trinity Rodman for four years in a contract valued at around $1.1.
In a campaign where Houston struggled to find the back of the net, Sanchez produced a career year. The ex-Santa Clara forward started in 21 of the 22 regular season contests, playing a part in eight goals. In fact, when she contributed to at least one goal, the Dash never lost in 2023. Whether it's crosses from out wide or her set-piece prowess, Sanchez has an enormous bag of tricks Houston will continue to reap the benefits of.
NWSL news: Jonatan Giráldez to leave Barcelona at end of season, leads the pack to become Washington Spirit manager
Similar to Emma Hayes leaving Chelsea, current FC Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez has decided that this will be his final few months at the helm of the Spanish giants. In Monday's presser, the 32-year-old made the rumors official.
“I can only say it’s outside of Europe. I would not want to compete against Barca. When I make a decision, I look at many aspects. I have received much bigger offers than the one I have now."
Per the Spanish news outlet Relevo, Washington Spirit offered the Barcelona leader a contract quintuple his current salary. Yes, you read that right. Not triple. Not double. Quintuple. Michele Kang is not messing around. Giraldez has been with the Liga F powerhouse since 2019, becoming the full-time manager at the beginning of the 2021/22 season after Lluis Cortes left the position. His play style is known to be technical and possession-oriented, something that will be interesting to see in the NWSL. If he is set to become Mark Parson's successor, one can only imagine the growth players like Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez will have under a former UEFA Women's Champions League winning coach.
NWSL news: North Carolina Courage head coach Sean Nahas signs three-year extension after impressive 2023
Giraldez's wasn't the only big coaching news within the league so far this week. Sean Nahas, the passionate leader of North Carolina Courage will not be going anywhere. The ex-United States U-20 assistant signed a three-year contract with the club he has led since October 2021. Nahas expressed how content he was to stay put.
“I’m here for three more years. That’s three more years to continue to build on the fantastic foundation we created this past season with this wonderful group of players and staff. I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead this club in the coming years and make it a destination for players who want to grow both on and off the field..."
The Hofstra University graduate has captained the Courage to successive Challenge Cup titles, and a postseason appearance in 2023. Nahas led a side defined by keeping the ball this past season in NC, taking a team that lost its two leading goal scorers from the previous campaign to remarkable success. Some would say, he was robbed of a nomination for Coach of the Year.