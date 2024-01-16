NWSL news: Swanson pens historic extension, Weatherholt to Courage, Groom out of Houston, and more
In today's NWSL news, Chicago Red Stars and Mallory Swanson make history with record extension, Dani Weatherholt heads to the Courage, Shea Groom announces her departure from Houston, and more.
NWSL news: Erika Tymrak and Orlando Pride agree to mutually terminate contract to give her the chance to explore options elsewhere
Farewell to another NWSL original. Orlando Pride and Erika Tymrak have agreed to a contract termination after three seasons and 61 total appearances in purple. She was selected by FC Kansas City in the second round of the 2013 NWSL College Draft. The Detroit native won two NWSL titles in Kansas City, earning the first-ever NWSL Rookie of the Year award, ahead of Adrianna Franch, and Sydney Leroux.
The statement expressed the fact that Tymrak is set to look into options outside of the NWSL. The midfielder came out of retirement in 2021, a decision based on the premise of putting her mental health above all. Out of her three campaigns in the Sunshine State, last season may have been her most productive. The former University of Florida standout started in 14 games, a season-high for her Pride career while playing the role of the conductor of four goals.
NWSL news: NJ/NY Gotham FC and Racing Louisville FC set to jet off to Colombia for pre-season tournament in late February
It has been an offseason loaded with firsts for the NWSL. A few weeks ago, Portland Thorns FC, Angel City FC, Bay FC and San Diego Wave FC announced they would be participating in the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational for pre-season. On Tuesday, it was Racing Louisville and Gotham's turn to release their plans for preparing for the upcoming 2024 campaign.
Racing and Gotham will head to Colombia for the inaugural edition of The Women’s Cup Global Series. This will be the fourth iteration of "The Women's Cup", but the first time it will be held in South America. The last one took place in Spain where Atlético Madrid took care of AC Milan in August. It is set to be a four-team tournament including two Colombian juggernauts América de Cali and Deportivo Cali in addition to the NWSL outfits.
The competition will begin on Tuesday, February 27 with the final taking place on Friday, March 2. It'll be the first time two NWSL clubs will travel to South America to compete against South American opposition. In terms of continuing to grow the game on a global scale, this is a massive step forward.
It will be quite interesting to see the kind of problems Colombian clubs can provide given how well the country did at this last World Cup. Both participating South American sides finished in the top four at the most prestigious South American women's football club tournament in 2022, the Copa Libertadores de América Femenina.