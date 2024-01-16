NWSL news: Swanson pens historic extension, Weatherholt to Courage, Groom out of Houston, and more
NWSL news: 30-year-old attacker Shea Groom leaves Houston stating, "The vision I have for myself no longer aligns with the club."
After nearly 4,500 minutes on the pitch for the orange and black over four years, Shea Groom has announced her time in the Space City is up. Houston Dash's now ex-No. 10 made her decision public via her Instagram on Monday evening, stating, "After a number of honest conversations, I found that the vision I have for myself no longer aligns with the club."
Her new team has yet to be confirmed, but it would in fact make sense if North Carolina were her next stop. Nahas may be looking for some short-term experienced reinforcements up top while Kerolin is sidelined.
Groom has been with the Dash since February 2020 when she was dealt to the Texas outfit in a trade with Seattle Reign that included Sofia Huerta and Amber Brooks. After missing the first two months of last season with an MCL tear, Groom suffered a torn ACL in her left knee, adding to the growing list of victims in women's football.
In 66 contests for Houston, the Texas A&M product netted 12 goals to go along with nine assists. The Missouri native starred in the 2020 NWSL Fall Series, finishing tied for the third-most goals plus assists. In the 2020 Challenge Cup, Groom put a bow on the title, netting the clincher in stoppage time of the final against the Red Stars.