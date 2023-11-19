NWSL offseason: Ranking the 10 best free-agents available
Somehow, the offseason is here. Not only we will have an expansion draft, but the second year of free agency will shake up rosters even more. Here are our top-10 NWSL free agents.
8. Savannah McCaskill
At the time when new expansion franchise Angel City FC dealt for Savannah McCaskill in exchange for a draft pick, the intention was for her to serve as a complement to the stars. One of the stars being the club's first signing, former World Cup winner, Christen Press. That has not been the case. ACFC's No. 9 has been the definition of reliable. No player has contributed more minutes to this club since the beginning than the 27-year-old South Carolina native.
The former Red Star McCaskill earned a spot on the NWSL's Best XI Second Team, finishing with the league lead in progressive passes by more than 20. She's a difference-maker in that No. 10 role, using that work ethic and intelligence to cause havoc for opponents. The midfielder, similar to Sauerbrunn left the door open when discussing her future. Though she scored the first goal in the franchise's history, there's always a chance the newly engaged McCaskill begins this new chapter of her life elsewhere.
7. Emily Fox
Since there were no contract extensions announced in the 2022 offseason deal between North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville, USWNT defender Emily Fox is a restricted free agent. Sean Nahas will be keen to retain her as she is one of the most influential wing backs this league has to offer.
Fox was one of four NC players to finish on one of the 21 spots that made up the league's end-of-season Best XIs. The 25-year-old was one of the key contributors to the club's possession-based style of football, finishing as one of the six Courage players with over 1000 passes completed across all competitions. With her age and the kind of growth she has shown on the international level in 2023, her ceiling has no bounds.