NWSL offseason: Ranking the 10 best free-agents available
Somehow, the offseason is here. Not only we will have an expansion draft, but the second year of free agency will shake up rosters even more. Here are our top-10 NWSL free agents.
6. Maria Sanchez
Maria Sanchez or as some people like to call her, “La Bombi” produced her second successive impressive campaign for Houston Dash. The Mexican international penned a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season following a stint with the club on loan.
Since then, Sanchez has been a left-footed spark plug. Since coming to Houston, Mexico's No. 7 has contributed to over 20 goals, becoming one of the most feared left-sided wingers in the league.
The Idaho native has the capability to take any attack to the next level. She provides a set-piece prowess, and a fearlessness to create on her own out wide. Even when the club season comes to a close, Sanchez doesn't stop balling. The ex-Santa Clara Bronco has found the back of the net in five out of her last seven matches for the Mexican National Team.
5. Sarah Gorden
Angel City' finally had the chance to reap the rewards of one of its key acquisitions prior to the last expansion draft. Just a few months after moving to the West Coast, Sarah Gorden torn her ACL, forcing her to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign. There was no dip in her play. It was almost as like Gorden missed no time, finishing in the NWSL's Best XI First Team for the second time in her career.
Though she came up short of the league's Defender of the Year, Gorden was arguably one of the major reasons why ACFC found itself in the postseason. Chicago's ex-Iron Women started in every league game, completing over 800 passes to lead the team. She deserves a call-up to the senior USWNT at some point next season ahead of the Olympics. The Illinois native has to be considered the biggest fish for teams seeking more stability in the backline.