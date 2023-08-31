NWSL schedule: 3 intriguing storylines heading into week 18
The NWSL may be one of the most unpredictable leagues in the sports world, here are three enticing storylines with week 18 on the horizon.
1. How will Sophia Smith's knee injury impact Portland?
Everyone knows the Thorns possess one of the deepest teams in the league. All that gets thrown out the window when the defending league MVP Smith is forced off the pitch due to an injury. In last weekend's meeting with Mark Parson's Washington Spirit, the USWNT star was taken off before halftime. She was seen later throughout the match in crutches on the sidelines. She was later reported by the club itself to have suffered a mild MCL sprain, leaving her status "week-to-week" as of now. Somehow Norris is going to have to maintain this top seed without a player that is second in expected goals per 90 minutes in the NWSL.
Even with Hannah Belfort and Morgan Weaver filling in the cracks in the frontline, there is nobody in this league that can replace Smith's attacking prowess. Those two have combined for 17 goal contributions across all competitions this season.
Not matter how you slice it, Smith changes games in the blink of an eye. Weaver, the league leader in non-penalty expected goals plus assisted goals has an opportunity to keep her side afloat before the club's superstar returns. A trip to Kentucky awaits Portland in week 18. Katie Lund and Racing held off Gotham last week to a point away from home. Seeing how the Thorns come out of the gate in the first 10 to 15 minutes is going to be interesting without Smith causing early havoc up top.
Week 18 in the NWSL begins on Friday on Paramount+ when Angel City head to the mid-west to take on Kansas City Current at 8:00 p.m. EST.