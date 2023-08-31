NWSL schedule: 3 intriguing storylines heading into week 18
The NWSL may be one of the most unpredictable leagues in the sports world, here are three enticing storylines with week 18 on the horizon.
2. How does OL Reign respond at home vs. Orlando Pride?
After falling conceding a late goal to the Wave at home in week 17, Seb Hines' Orlando Pride travel to Seattle for another chance to move into the postseason picture. This is when Orlando wants to see OL Reign. When it is down. Laura Harvey's Reign are struggling to tread water at the moment, having found the back of the net once in the last three league games combined.
It is essentially the same situation as last week for the Pride, except away from Exploria Stadium. A win moves the club into sixth, but a loss leaves it susceptible to sinking further down the table.
Harvey's USWNT stars showed plenty of quality against Angel City last week. Rose Lavelle, and Sofia Huerta combined for six successful take-on attempts, and 15 progressive passes in that 2-1 defeat.
The team just needs to take advantage of the chances that do come its way. It was the fifth straight game in which the Reign fell short of its expected goals total.
Consistent finishing has always been at the forefront of the Reign's issues in the past. Three shots on target from 13 total is not going to get the job done. Lavelle's return brings hope to the team, but another slip-up, especially this week could mean looking up at the playoff picture instead of being on the field.