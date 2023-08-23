NWSL schedule: 3 storylines to follow as the regular season resumes
In the midst of the last few Women's World Cup matches, the NWSL returned and with just six weeks left of the regular season, there is a lot to keep an eye on.
2. What is going to unfold on and off the field at Kansas City Current?
April 19, 2023. That was the date Kansas City Current last had a full-time head coach. Since the firing of Matt Potter, Caroline Sjöblom has taken the reins. The results have been up and down for the most part, going winless through five matches across all competitions in the middle of May. Since then, the club found its footing, winning three of its last five fixtures. Cece Kizer's header in the 61' against OL Reign last weekend clinched three points for the home side. Debinha is still a magician in the midfield while Kristen Hamilton has been one of the most potential goal-scorers over the last month. KC encounters two teams right above it in the table, providing an opportunity to jump out of the bottom two.
The Current clinched the top spot out in the Central Division of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup with a 3-0 thrashing of Racing Louisville. With the team near the basement of the league table, the club has yet to confirm the Swede as the full-time manager going forward. A cup semifinal is around the corner, and this "interim" tag can't be something KC wants to keep for much longer.
Former FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski is looking for a job following his dismissal from the national team. Returning to the mid-west just makes sense. There are still few rumors about Andonovski's potential next landing spot. The door is still open in KC. Seeing if the tag is removed from Sjöblom or if the club goes elsewhere with a permanent head coach is going to be a story to pay close attention to. The team is playing quality football at the moment. Is that something the front office seeks to mess with?
With a historic stadium being the home of the Current next season, some stability in the managerial position seems obvious. This is a team that came in with a lot of expectations given the offseason it underwent. A lot of the blame can be placed on injuries, but the compeitiveness of the NWSL makes consistency a challenge. Can this side continue this recent form? That has to be a key question. An even more pressing one is which individual the club will confirm as its long-term head coaching solution?