NWSL schedule: 3 storylines to follow as the regular season resumes
In the midst of the last few Women's World Cup matches, the NWSL returned and with just six weeks left of the regular season, there is a lot to keep an eye on.
1. Sophia Smith's MVP and Golden Boot campaign / Can Portland Thorns hold on to the No. 1 seed?
Even with 10 players on the pitch against a well-coached North Carolina Courage side, Mike Norris' Portland Thorns found a way to grit out all three points. Last season, the club missed out on the NWSL Shield by just a single point. Sophia Smith's second half goal this past weekend puts Portland another step closer to securing that prize. Its schedule over the next six weeks is quite challenging, but nobody is going to bet against the Thorns' talent with Smith leading the line.
The current MVP and Golden Boot front-runner found the back of the net just one minute into her World Cup return at Providence Park. Last season's league MVP leads the race for top scorer by three goals over Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch. With five assists, Smith has six more goal contributions than any player across the top-flight. Her lead may be substantial in two of the end of season awards, but there are plenty of weeks left for someone to snatch one of those away.
Norris' team won just one contest without her during that World Cup stretch. The USWNT is an absolute difference-maker. The team around her complements her skill set to a "T". The backline has not always been the most stable, but Portland's threat up top finds ways to win games. Smith makes the magic happen, but the midfield drives the side forward. Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, and Raquel Rodríguez are going to be critical pieces to Portland's success puzzle over the next few weeks. If you want to win in this league, you need a quality midfield to accompany a top-class goal-scorer. Portland possesses that. The only thing that will prevent it from finishing top is itself.
