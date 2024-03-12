NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
9. Savy King
If I had to select my pick for 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year right now, Bay FC's Savy King would be my answer. Along with her college teammate Sentnor, King was one of five nominated for the 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, an award Olivia Moultrie won. King departed UNC after just one season in the ACC, finishing as one of four Tar Heels who started in all 23 contests. Her 2,030 minutes between the lines were far and away the most on the team in 2023.
On the international stage, King served a vital defensive role in helping the U-20 USYNT finish runners-up to Mexico in the U-20 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship
over the summer. She became the third youngest player to ever be drafted into the NWSL on draft night at just 18 years and 11 months young. To be able to make such a crucial impact in one season at one of the most illustrious college programs in women's football is all you need to know about if you're hesitant about King in her rookie campaign.
For the most part, King served as the left-sided center back next to NJ/NY Gotham FC's first-round selection Maycee Bell. If Albertin Montoya chooses to use a back four system, King could line up as a full-back on the opposite side of Caprice Dydasco, or alongside one of Emily Menges or Jen Beattie in the middle. 26-year-old ex-Chicago Red Star Kayla Sharples will also be in the mix as a valuable depth piece.