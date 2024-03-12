NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
8. Jessie Fleming
Canada's newest captain is back in the United States. Jessie Fleming, a long-time squad member of Chelsea Football Club made the big money move across the pond in January, seeking larger a role than the west Londoners could provide. Fleming, who recently turned 26 was sensational in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, doing what she does best: conduct an attack with her distribution, and cause havoc with her work off the ball. With the combination of Fleming, Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, and Hina Sugita, the Thorns' diamond-shaped midfield three is bound to cause problems week in and week out.
The £250,000 fee paid by Portland Thorns is tied for the 11th largest in the transfer market for a women's footballer along with Bethany England to Tottenham and Pernille Harder to CFCW. The Canadian international contributed to 18 goals in the English top flight after moving there following several standout campaigns at the college level with UCLA.
Mike Norris will look to find Fleming on home on the pitch, something that the new Canada captain lacked consistently in west London. Some would guess that Fleming works best as a No. 10 but with Moultrie in the squad, could we see her as a fluid No. 8 potentially? No matter where J-Flem slots in on the opening weekend, that leadership and work ethic will make her a key cog in whatever success Portland aims to reach this campaign.