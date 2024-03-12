NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
7. Asisat Oshoala
Bay FC was not messing around at all in its first offseason as a franchise. On the first of February, the northern California outfit made a giant splash by locking up the services of one of the most potent attackers in world football. Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala, the former star of FC Barcelona joined Albertin Montoya's crew in an ambitious effort to clinch the postseason in the club's first run at it. She'll add experience competing across three different continents, something that'll be extremely valuable for a team building from the ground up.
BFC paid a reported $163,000 for Oshoala who netted an astounding 117 goals in 162 contests across all competitions for the Spanish giant. Montoya's possession play style should suit the 29-year-old well as she adjusts to the change in scenery in 2024. The No. 1 thing fans should be excited about when it comes to the six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year is her positional adaptability and strength across the forward line. Her threat aerially is something special, and if the wingers can find her, we could very well see a double-digit scoring total in her debut campaign in the NWSL.