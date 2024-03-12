NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
6. Deyna Castellanos
You just knew that after not making much noise in the expansion draft, Bay FC was cooking up something. This was the first international domino to fall. Deyna Castellanos, a player who went straight from Florida State to Europe has found her way back to the country that provided the first platform in a competitive football setting.
The dynamic midfielder inked a deal with the northern California side through 2026 worth more than $1.8 million guaranteed over four years. According to some sources close to the club, Castellanos is set to become Montoya's midfielder orchestrator. Along with another creative attacking threat Scarlett Camberos, Bay FC should have the support around its two star goal scorers to become one must-see offensive power. Castellanos is the captain of the Venezuela Women’s National Team, piling up 22 goals in 38 total caps for the sixth-ranked nation in CONMEBOL. She'll be the paintbrush in the work of art that will be Bay FC, finding those pockets of space to run into or even distribute toward.