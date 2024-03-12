NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
5. Ji So-yun
Seattle Reign FC had quite an offseason of transition. The club bid farewell to Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Elyse Bennett, and Sam Hiatt among other names over the last few months. Not to mention, the re-branding back to the logo and name it owned between 2013-2018. In search of a new identity, Laura Harvey grabbed one of the most talented Asian women's footballers out there, Ji So-yun.
The 33-year-old midfielder won six Women's Super League titles, and four FA Cups at Chelsea before moving to Suwon FC Women in her home country of South Korea in 2022. Ji was a foundation setter for the club we see today in West London, converting 68 chances while appearing in over 205 matches across domestic and European play. She was that connector as the English club rose to professional prominence. The only question would be if against competition like this again, can Ji conjure up that magic we've seen from her boots before? Will we see the playmaker she was years ago in London in the NWSL in 2024? That is something only time can answer, but from what we saw at the World Cup, there is plenty of spark left in those feet.