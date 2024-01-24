NWSL news: Ji linked to Seattle, Portland ships Rodríguez to ACFC, Spirit name interim leader and more
In today's NWSL news, South Korean star midfielder Ji So-yun has been rumored to be joining Seattle Reign FC, Rocky Rodríguez moves to ACFC in a trade, Washington appoints its interim head coach, and more.
NWSL news: Former Chelsea Women's star midfielder Ji So-yun set to join Seattle Reign FC on two-year contract, per report
The Reign have gone through a lot of change this offseason, on and off the pitch. With the departures of Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett, midfield help is needed. That's two of the three that started in the NWSL Championship game. This is one way to acquire that help. A statement acquisition, if you will.
Laura Harvey's team are rumored to be bringing in South Korean star midfielder, and west London legend Ji So-yun on a two-year agreement with potential options attached. Sports Chosun was the first to report the news, expressing that Suwon FC are set to obtain a massive fee. Ji spent eight years with Chelsea Women and is widely regarded by some (including me) to be the greatest player in the club's history. She was the first domino to fall that has led to the construction of one of the most elite European clubs today.
The seven-time Korean FA Women's Player of the Year managed less than five WSL goal contributions in just one season between 2017-2022. Six WSL titles. Four FA Cups. Two Conti Cups. A true serial winner. That is exactly what the Reign need especially since it has yet to taste league glory. Ji netted 68 goals in over 200 outings in blue before emotionally departing West London to return to her homeland. The 5-foot-3 midfielder completed the most passes and amassed the most shot-creating actions of any South Korean at this past summer's World Cup.
She's simply an all-around stud in the midfield. A productive distributor. A build-up disrupter. Ji will slide right into a midfield that includes veteran Jess Fishlock, and Quinn among others. Whether it be as a No. 10 or in a double pivot, Ji will without question mark her mark on Seattle. Not only is she a generational-type talent, but the 32-year-old exudes positivity on and off the pitch that will make it impossible for Reign fans not to fall in love with her.
If you want a sneak peak of what she could potentially bring to Seattle, just watch this clip below.