3 NFL Draft RB sleepers who could be Saquon Barkley's long-term replacement for the Giants
The 2024 NFL Draft is light on running backs, and the Giants need one.
2. Bucky Irving, Oregon
Irving has a little bit smaller frame (5-foot-10 and 195 pounds) and does not have the straight-line speed that Benson has (4.45-second 40). What he does have is some of the best receiving numbers of the running backs in the draft. In 2022, he had 31 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Last season he had 56 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns.
As a runner, he saw an increase in workload and production in the last two seasons. In 2022, he carried the ball 156 times for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns. Last season those numbers jumped to 186 carries for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus currently has him as the fifth-rated running back and 106th-rated prospect, with an average draft position of 103.7.
Irving has exceptional playmaking ability and can turn any run or catch into a touchdown. He is extremely competitive and does not stop fighting for yards, even when he's wrapped up. Like Barkley, Irving can catch balls out of the backfield, or line up in the slot as a receiver. Struggles to slow down once he's reached his top speed, which makes it difficult for him to juke and cut. Though he's a good receiver, his pass-blocking is very suspect.