3 NFL Draft RB sleepers who could be Saquon Barkley's long-term replacement for the Giants
The 2024 NFL Draft is light on running backs, and the Giants need one.
1. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Allen is my favorite running back in the draft, though Pro Football Focus has him as the 10th rated back, 134th prospect overall, with an average draft position of 128. He is young (just 20 years old), big (6-foot-2 and 245 pounds), and fast (will run a sub-4.40-second 40). His tape is really fun to watch.
His workload as a runner decreased as did his production from 2022 to 2023. He had 230 carries in 2022 for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season he carried the ball 181 times for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns. He did see an increase in his receiving numbers, going from 13 catches and 104 yards to 28 catches for 132 yards. He did not have a receiving touchdown in either of the last two seasons.
Allen does show great hands and the ability to catch away from his body, so the potential to be a dual threat back is there. He is a game-breaker with the ball in his hands. His strength and explosion, as well as his willingness to run through contact, make him a threat to score every carry. He can catch out of the backfield, but Allen has a very limited route tree. He could also get a little smaller going through he's at the line of scrimmage.