3 players the NY Jets can add to win the AFC East in 2024
The New York Jets face a crucial off-season after a disappointing 2023 season. Find out what moves they need to make to improve their chances of winning the AFC East in 2024.
By James Nolan
1. Draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt
The biggest part of the team the Jets need to improve upon is their offensive line. Outside of Joe Tippman and Alijah Vera-Tucker, no one from New York's 2023 offensive line should be coming back next season. There are a few veteran free agents they could pursue, such as Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.
With the Jets having the tenth overall pick, they have a shot at taking one of the top linemen in the class. Joe Alt out of Notre Dame, was an elite lineman during his three years in college. This past season, the 21-year-old allowed just one sack and five total pressures. His sophomore season was even more impressive. In 2022, he allowed just three hurries and zero sacks.
If Alt is available when it's the Jets turn to pick, they should undoubtedly take him. Not only could he be a long-term piece on the line for years to come, but he could also be the guy they need to protect Rodgers next season.
The Notre Dame lineman's size combined with his athleticism is why teams are infatuated. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, he might have what it takes to go up against the best pass rushers in his rookie season.
New York has a lot of work to do in the offseason to get their team where they want it to be. In 2024, the expectation is going to be a division championship and even a Super Bowl appearance. For that to happen, they need to build a better offensive line. Alt could be a dominant piece for the Jets, but only time will tell if he falls right into their hands on draft night.