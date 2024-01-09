3 players the NY Jets can add to win the AFC East in 2024
The New York Jets face a crucial off-season after a disappointing 2023 season. Find out what moves they need to make to improve their chances of winning the AFC East in 2024.
By James Nolan
2. Sign Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew
Last off-season Douglas failed to add a reliable backup QB. Going into next season, the Jets need someone who can win games if Rodgers goes down. One of the best backup QBs will be on the open market this off-season, and that's Gardner Minshew.
The Jets can't make the same the same mistake they did in 2023. Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian weren't the right backup options. If Rodgers goes down in 2024 for a few games, they need a guy who can step in and win games.
This season, the 27-year-old stepped in for Anthony Richardson and went 7-6 in 13 starts for the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew finished with 3,335 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. New York could've used a guy like the Colts backup this past season.
Having a reliable backup QB is a must for playoff teams. Head coach Robert Saleh needs to make the playoffs to retain his job going forward. Having Minshew as a backup would still give them a chance even if the four-time MVP sustains an injury next season.