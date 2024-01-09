3 players the NY Jets can add to win the AFC East in 2024
The New York Jets face a crucial off-season after a disappointing 2023 season. Find out what moves they need to make to improve their chances of winning the AFC East in 2024.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets have a lot they need to do this off-season after their lackluster 2023 season. Losing Aaron Rodgers after just four plays certainly didn't help, but they won't have that excuse when he's back next season.
Jets owner Woody Johnson is bringing back the same coaching staff. New York's offense needs help, as they cannot rely on Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson to do everything. The star running back racked up over 1,500 scrimmage yards. Wilson had his second 1,000-yard season, proving he's one of the most talented young receivers in football.
Outside of those two, the rest of the offense was abysmal. Nathaniel Hackett's unit was 29th in points, 30th in yards, and last in third-down conversions. The line was a major part of the struggles. Mekhi Benton was at the forefront, as he allowed the most sacks in the NFL. He also committed 18 penalties, which was good for second in the NFL.
If the Jets want to win the AFC East next season, they're going to need more than the return of the four-time MVP. If New York adds these three players over the offseason, they could be the division champions in 2024.
3. Trade for Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams
Outside of the former Ohio State star, the Jets receivers weren't anything special. Allen Lazard finished the season with just 311 receiving yards. Xavier Gipson has potential, but he's too young to be a legit number two next season.
The Las Vegas Raiders superstar receiver was rumored to be on the Jets' radar right before the trade deadline. Over the off-season, New York should do everything they can to bring in Davante Adams.
In 2023, the three-time All-Pro wideout recorded eight touchdowns and racked up 1,144 receiving yards. The Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, should go all in and trade for Adams this off-season.
Pairing the six-time Pro Bowl wideout with Wilson would give New York the best receiving duo in the league. Rodgers is 40 years old and could easily miss some time next season. Whoever the backup is would have a much better chance at getting the job done with two elite pass catchers.
Rodgers isn't getting any younger, which is why the Jets should be going all in next season. Bringing in his former teammate might be the best move to make this off-season. It would certainly take a few assets, but none that should prevent Douglas from trading for Adams.