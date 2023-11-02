NFL Rumors: Surprise team tried to trade for Raider star Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders were unwilling to trade Davante Adams and others stars at the deadline. Yet, the New York Jets did have some interest.
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in the early morning after they failed to do much of anything at the NFL trade deadline. It's tough to blame either party for holding onto their stars Tuesday, as both clearly knew they were fighting for their jobs.
Still, owner Mark Davis was dissatisfied with the lack of direction. Comments made by Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs did not help matters following Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions. Antonio Pierce will replace McDaniels as head coach, and the Raiders are moving forward with a rookie quarterback in Aidan O'Connell.
Vegas will find out a lot about this team, for better or worse. Should they lose the majority of the remaining games, expect the next general manager -- currently interim GM Champ Kelly -- to focus on the future come next offseason.
NFL Rumors: Raiders had opportunity to trade Davante Adams, others
The New York Jets reportedly tried to trade for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams prior to the NFL trade deadline, per the New York Post.
"The Jets did not trade any of their players or acquire anyone in a trade, letting the deadline pass. It was not because general manager Joe Douglas did not try. Douglas inquired about wide receivers like Davante Adams and Mike Evans, but the Raiders and Buccaneers were not willing to trade them," Brian Costello wrote.
New York is all in despite Aaron Rodgers injury, which is admirable. Zach Wilson has been playable enough to consider a real upgrade at wide receiver, which the Jets desperately need long term.
As for the Raiders, they could have traded either Adams or Josh Jacobs, both of whom were vocal after the Lions loss. Jacobs pinned the Raiders offensive failures on coaching in so many words, saying it wasn't his job to fix things. Adams, meanwhile, tried to take the high road, but FanSided's Josh Wilson saw through that:
"I wish I had the words to say something that's not gonna get blown up in the media and taken out of context," Adams said. He also said he felt, "frustration." Overall, given the circumstances, probably the best you can expect from a frustrated star player after such a disappointing loss and disappointing individual game."
Adams remained professional. His camp previously sought a trade earlier in October, but the Raiders made it clear they wouldn't budge. A move to New York to reunite with Rodgers simply wasn't in the cards, and that's a shame.