NY Mets: 3 best in-house options to take Kodai Senga's rotation spot
With help from outside the organization unlikely, the Mets have to replace Kodai Senga in house.
By James Nolan
Without Kodai Senga, the New York Mets have a lackluster starting rotation. In his first season with the Mets, he turned many heads. The All-Star starter posted a 2.98 ERA and struck out over 200 batters.
He was the clear-cut ace headed into this season for the Mets. Unfortunately for Senga, he’s likely starting the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
Now, the Mets have to find a replacement in the rotation. With their ace sidelined, the Mets expect to start Jose Quintana on opening day. That slides up Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser. They need a fifth man in the rotation, and they have a few options.
3. Christian Scott could take Kodai Senga's rotation spot
New York has an intriguing pitching prospect on their hands in Christian Scott. After receiving the call to Double-A in 2023, the 24-year-old righty posted a 2.47 ERA across 12 starts. In 40 career minor league starts games, he’s posted a 3.31 ERA and struck out 185 batters.
Fans in Queens are starting to fall for the young prospect, as he has a great amount of potential. It’s unclear if he will get the nod, as there are a few veteran options that could be a better fit.
If the Mets chose to roll with the Florida native as the guy to take the last rotation spot, it would surprise many. In his only appearance in spring training, he allowed a run in just one inning of work.
He will need to do more to show he can start the season in the bigs, but you can’t rule it out. His four-seam fastball has touched 97 mph, and he’s got elite control. Scott is listed as the top pitching prospect for the Mets, with a 2024 ETA.
If the Mets roll with Scott to take the last rotation spot, fans will be ecstatic. It’s been a long time since the Mets have had an exciting pitching prospect. Even if he doesn’t start the season in the bigs, the right-hander will likely be pitching in Queens at some point in 2024.