NY Mets: 3 best in-house options to take Kodai Senga's rotation spot
With help from outside the organization unlikely, the Mets have to replace Kodai Senga in house.
By James Nolan
2. Joey Lucchesi could get the nod for the Mets
Joey Lucchesi only started nine games for the Mets in 2023, but he impressed many fans. In those nine starts, the lefty posted a 2.89 ERA with a 4-0 record.
The 30-year-old could be the perfect band-aid for a short-term period. If Senga is only going to miss a few weeks at the start of the season, Lucchesi would be a trustworthy candidate to hold down his spot.
Even if he’s not in the rotation, the Mets should have Lucchesi on the big league roster at the very least. He’s too good to be in the minors, and they could use him in a bullpen role when Senga returns.
This could be Luchessi’s opportunity to prove he belongs in the majors. If he proves his success in 2023 wasn’t a fluke, he could very well find himself in the Mets rotation full-time.
Before 2023, the lefty rarely used his full arsenal. He throws four different pitches but didn’t utilize them til last season.
In 2021, he threw his cutter 3.3 percent of the time. He relied heavily on his sinker and curveball that season. In 2023, Lucchesi upped the usage of his sinker. He threw it 22.8 percent of the time, on top of using his curve and sinker less often.
Before 2023, Luchessi was a predictable pitcher. If he takes another step forward in utilizing his full arsenal, the Mets could have a surprise candidate to take Senga’s spot.