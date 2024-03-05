NY Mets: 3 best in-house options to take Kodai Senga's rotation spot
With help from outside the organization unlikely, the Mets have to replace Kodai Senga in house.
By James Nolan
1. Tylor Megill
In two spring training appearances, Tylor Megill has impressed fans. The 28-year-old has struck out seven batters in his five innings of work so far, and he’s allowed only one run.
He’s got a big test ahead, as he’s scheduled to face the New York Yankees this afternoon. With Juan Soto and Aaron Judge getting the day off yesterday, Megill might face both superstars.
If he has another good start, the Mets might have no choice but to hand Megill the last rotation spot. He has the most experience pitching in New York out of the rest of the options as well.
Back in 2022, he was the New York’s opening-day starter. He started the 2022 season red-hot, posting a 1.93 ERA with a 4-0 record in April.
With David Stearns running the show in New York as the new president of baseball operations, many are expecting to see a turnaround in the pitching. Back when Stearns was with the Milwaukee Brewers, he was regarded highly for his “pitching lab.”
Fans are hoping the 6-7 hard-throwing right-hander can benefit from Stearns' arrival. Megill has shown flashes of great stuff, but not consistently.
If he gets the nod in the rotation to start the 2024 season, he must get off to a good start. Megill is running out of chances to prove himself with the Mets. Luckily, he’s got another opportunity to show he can be a starter for New York. Even when Senga comes back, the Mets might intend to use a six-man rotation. The 28-year-old might still have a shot to stay in the mix.