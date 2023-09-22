Oakland Athletics give Miguel Cabrera the worst retirement gift of all-time
The Athletics' retirement "gift" to Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera was unbelievably bad.
Miguel Cabrera announced he would be retiring after the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season. But instead of giving the Detroit Tigers legend a historic gift or something special, the Oakland Athletics decided to buy him a bottle of wine as a retirement gift.
The owner of the Oakland Athletics is John Fisher, who is worth $2.5 billion. So, many would think it's an old vintage wine that is quite expensive, but it's only $90. The Athletics decided to gift him a bottle of Caymus 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley.
According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, this same gift was given out by Jason Heyward of the Dodgers at the start of the season...to every member of the Dodgers' roster.
Oakland A's gift to Miguel Cabrera wasn't just cheap, it was disrespectful
Many on Reddit are pointing out the disrespectful part of this as well
Cabrera is a recovering alcoholic who was arrested for a DUI in 2011. The gift might just be worse than nothing.
It was also predictable.
Fisher hasn't just been cheap with his current players. Instead of having something unique to present for Cabrera's retirement, he decided the best gift was to give him a bottle of wine. This just shows the type of owner he is. He doesn't care about the team anymore and just tries to do everything subparly.
The New York Yankees gave Cabrera a signed subway sign and a custom painting. They then gifted him a $10,000 check for his "Miggy Foundation." The Dodgers gave him a Hollywood star and a donation to his foundation.
The Yankees and Dodgers gave Miggy and his foundation more than enough time, effort, and money as his retirement gift, but the Athletics, who have been very profitable, aren't able to even gift him more than a $100 item.