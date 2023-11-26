5 QBs Ohio State passed on who would've beaten Michigan on Saturday
Kyle McCord's first season as the Ohio State starter ended with a ton of questions and not a lot of solutions. He was unable to win The Game over Michigan on Saturday. Ryan Day is feeling the heat.
By John Buhler
2. Caleb Williams carried a rebuilding USC team for two whole seasons
I think this goes without saying. Caleb Williams is the most talented quarterback in the college game today. Unfortunately, there is a strong possibility that he has played final game in a USC Trojans uniform. They went 7-5 this season and he may just declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, as opposed to playing in something like the Alamo Bowl for the second time in his illustrious collegiate career.
As with Quinn Ewers, could you imagine what Williams could have accomplished in this Ohio State offense? Throwing the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr.? Insanity, I tell you! While he was always going to go to either Georgia or Oklahoma out of high school, the USC star would have done Joe Burrow things at LSU for Burrow's first college team. Williams was in the same recruiting class as Ewers and McCord...
Again, Ohio State was not really ever going to have Williams, as the Buckeyes picked McCord, and Ewers, over him. However, it was a shame to see what should be his final college season fizzle out like it absolutely did over in Los Angeles. Had Williams been the Buckeyes starter over McCord for this season, Ohio State may have been the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Not only would Williams have made up the difference, but he would have left McCarthy in his dust.