5 QBs Ohio State passed on who would've beaten Michigan on Saturday
Kyle McCord's first season as the Ohio State starter ended with a ton of questions and not a lot of solutions. He was unable to win The Game over Michigan on Saturday. Ryan Day is feeling the heat.
By John Buhler
3. Jalen Milroe is not a stiff, as illustrated by his big playmaking abilities
Not to say that he was genuinely on their radar, but look at what Jalen Milroe is doing at Alabama compared to what McCord is doing at Ohio State and don't tell me he could not have been a difference-maker for the Buckeyes. Like McCord, Milroe had to bide his time by a sensational college quarterback. He had to back up 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young for his first two seasons.
Admittedly, Milroe too was in a quarterback battle out of camp. McCord beat out Devin Brown, while Milroe edged out Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. It was not smooth sailing for Milroe in September, but he has flourished in Tommy Rees' offense the last two months. What he has done leading the Crimson Tide offense the last several weeks has Alabama fans so incredibly excited.
Given that the SEC is the faster of the two leagues, you would think that Milroe could have been every bit as good as C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields and the late Dwayne Haskins were before McCord running this Ohio State offense for Ryan Day. Milroe is a borderline Heisman Trophy candidate. Had he been in Columbus, he would be right up there with Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. so very easily.
Simply put, Milroe would have made at least three more dynamic plays that McCord was incapable of.