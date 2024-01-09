Ohio State tried to steal Michigan’s natty thunder with timing of transfer commitment
Leave it to Ohio State to drop transfer commitment news just as Michigan was winning the National Championship.
By Mark Powell
Ryan Day can recruit with the best coaches in the country. While he's struggled to defeat Jim Harbaugh and Michigan on the field the last three years, he secured a victory off of it on Monday night while the Wolverines were playing for the National Championship.
Michigan defeated Washington to secure its first outright National Title in a generation, if not more. Michigan's natty in 1997 was technically split with Nebraska. However, even as the Wolverines celebrated, so too did Day for providing some exciting transfer portal news to Buckeyes fans.
Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has committed to play in Columbus. Judkins was one of the most sought-after running backs in the portal, and should provide a nice jolt to the Ohio State offense.
Day has been busy adding talent from the portal the last few weeks, securing a commitment from Kansas State's Will Howard as well to compete for the starting QB spot. Howard made it clear that beating Michigan is one of his main goals when playing for OSU.
While the Judkins news is a promising development, it also made for hilarious timing.
Yes, just as Michigan was getting ready to celebrate a National Championship, Judkins and Day provided Buckeyes fans a reason to step down off that ledge, my friend.
What does Quinshon Judkins add to the Ohio State offense?
Judkins has two straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his college career, with his most impressive campaign coming in 2022, when he rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman on over five yards-per-carry. While his YAC dropped by close to a full yard in 2023, much of that can be attributed to Ole Miss's play calling and the offensive line.
Assuming TreyVeon Henderson is back and healthy, he and Judkins will provide a solid 1-2 punch in the Buckeyes offense. Howard, who could start at QB, also has a rushing aspect to his game. Ohio State could be tough to stop, and look virtually unrecognizable to fans, come fall of 2024.