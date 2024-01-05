Ohio State landing difference-making QB Will Howard makes Buckeyes contenders again
Don't buy into the idea Will Howard is the same as Kyle McCord. Ohio State's new transfer quarterback can be the difference.
Ohio State needed a quarterback. The Buckeyes got a quarterback.
On Thursday, Kansas State transfer Will Howard made it official, committing to Ohio State over USC and Miami.
Howard had been heavily linked to the Trojans after putting his name in the transfer portal but his attention shifted towards Ohio State as the new year arrived.
What does landing Will Howard mean for Ohio State?
Howard tossed 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2023. He completed 61.3 percent of his passes with 2,643 yards.
So how is he an upgrade on Kyle McCord, who transfered to Syracuse after throwing for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions?
For one, Howard has intriguing mobility. He isn't a Justin Fields-level runner but he's capable of taking the ball himself and gaining yards, making him a threat on the read-option.
As a passer, Howard can at least match the output Ohio State got from McCord. He adds a whole other dynamic to the offense on top of that. He's a better passer than Devin Brown and a better rusher than McCord.
There's also the matter of 2022, when Howard led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title. Howard was thrown into action in the middle of the season and kept K-State rolling. He knows what it takes to win a Power 5 conference.
Where McCord lacked confidence at times, Howard brings veteran know-how. This isn't a case of the spiderman pointing at spiderman meme. Howard can be everything McCord wasn't.
That doesn't mean Howard can do it on his own. However, with less spectacular skill talent at Kansas State, he got the job done. Ohio State has the kinds of athletes that can help Howard take the next step.
Howard has one year of eligibility left, so he'll be looking to make the most of his last chance in college football. And Ohio State is hoping he can be the latest college football transfer star to lead his new team to the promised land.