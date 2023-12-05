Ohio State transfer portal rumors: 6 QBs the Buckeyes need with McCord gone
5. Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma)
I've already seen some people calling for Dillon Gabriel to be the next quarterback in Columbus. It would make sense given the production that he's put up over his career at both Oklahoma and UCF prior to that.
Over 2.5 seasons in Orlando, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards with 70 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions while adding eight rushing scores. After transferring to Norman to play with the Sooners, he stepped it up further with 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over two seasons while also putting up 18 rushing scores as well.
At the same time, though, Gabriel strikes me as a player who could get a team in the 10-20 range of power rankings or the Top 25 into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. That, however, is not Ohio State. The Buckeyes have two goals: beat Michigan and win a national championship. Is Gabriel capable of elevating the team, even with that much talent around him, to that level?
I'm not sure of that. Gabriel also has a natural tie to potentially end up at Mississippi State where he could reunite for the third stint with new Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby. And that's not to mention the likes of Oregon and USC that have already been connected to the lefty quarterback.
Make no mistake, Gabriel is an option for Day and the Buckeyes if they want him. He'd make some sense with his experience, high-end production and play-style. However, there should be some skepticism that Ohio State has him as a top option.